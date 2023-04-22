Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, April 22

Saturday has a bit of a Sunday feel to it this week, with a slew of aces taking the mound across a full MLB slate. But it’s not just the stars — there are plenty of opportunities to stream starters off the waiver wire today and take advantage of beneficial matchups. Who should you start? Who should you sit? We’ve ranked every pitcher going on Saturday, April 22nd to help guide your fantasy baseball team to glory.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, April 22nd

Pitchers to stream

Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox — While the rest of Boston’s pitching staff goes up in flames around him, Whitlock has very quietly lived up to expectations since returning from the injured list. He unsurprisingly got off to a tough start in his opening matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays, but his stuff looked fine, and he followed it up with seven brilliant innings in a win over the Los Angeles Angels last weekend. His slider is looking like a genuine out pitch, and while his fastball command isn’t quite locked in yet, he’ll only get better as he gets more reps. The Milwaukee Brewers aren’t pushovers, but Whitlock brings a solid chance of a quality start with real strikeout upside.

Kyle Gibson, Baltimore Orioles — The Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers are currently frontrunners for the 2023 “always stream against them” team of the year, and Gibson gets Detroit at home on Saturday. He cruised in a similar spot against the Oakland Athletics last week and should deliver again as long as he continues to shelve his four-seam fastball in favor of his sinker and sweeper. Don’t expect too many strikeouts, but Gibson should bring home a win.

David Peterson, New York Mets — Finally, after facing the Brewers, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, the streaming gods have smiled upon Peterson with a far friendlier matchup in San Francisco against the Giants — second-to-last in all of baseball in team OPS vs. left-handers. Peterson hasn’t quite found the feel for his slider yet, but it’s only a matter of time — it was quietly one of the better ones in baseball among starters last year — and he’s set up for success in a pitcher’s park with what should be plenty of run support.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, April 22nd.