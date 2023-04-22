Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday’s NBA playoff games

We’ve got four games in the first round of the NBA playoffs Saturday, starting with 76ers vs. Nets and concluding with Grizzlies vs. Lakers. Here’s a look at our favorite player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tyrese Maxey over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Nets (-145)

Maxey has stepped up in this series, going over this mark in every game. With Joel Embiid sidelined, the young guard should have even more usage in Saturday’s contest. Maxey entered the postseason shooting 52.6% from deep in his final 20 regular season games. In this series, he’s shooting 53.8% from deep. The volume will be there, and the Nets have not found an answer for Maxey in the last two games. Look for him to clear this line relatively easily.

LeBron James double-double vs. Grizzlies (-115)

You can also take the King to get a triple-double at +1100 but the double-double is much more likely. James has connected on this prop in the first two games behind a strong rebounding effort and he’s not going to get into a war of words with the Grizzlies, specifically Dillon Brooks. James said ahead of Game 3 he’s “not here for the BS” and just wants to play. Look for him to make a big statement tonight with another double-double, and possibly even a triple-double.

Bam Adebayo over 9.5 rebounds vs. Bucks (+100)

In four regular season games against Milwaukee, Adebayo averaged 10.8 rebounds per game. He went over this line in three of the four games. In the playoffs, the Bucks have been able to limit the big man on the glass to a certain extent. Rebounding has been the difference between winning and losing early in this postseason and you can bet Adebayo and the Heat have taken notice of that. Look for the center to come out strong at home with a purpose on the boards, which should help him clear this line.