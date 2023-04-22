NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday’s playoff games

We’ve got four games on Saturday’s NBA playoff slate, which means a bit more selection when it comes to DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,000

Connaughton didn’t play in the series opener, but hit six triples in the second game en route to 38 DKFP. The Bucks guard should continue to see a sizable role in Game 3, especially if Giannis Antetokounmpo is once again ruled out. Connaughton does a little bit of everything and his perimeter shooting gives him upside over other value plays. He’s one of the top options on the value board Saturday.

Paul Reed, Philadelphia 76ers, $3,300

Joel Embiid is out, which means Reed is likely going to get the start or at least get heavy minutes at the center position. He’s not a featured option offensively, which limits his upside as a fantasy asset. However, this price point is hard to turn down especially with the workload he should get. The Nets present a challenging matchup but Reed’s volume should be enough to make him a strong value add Saturday.

Torrey Craig, Phoenix Suns, $4,700

Craig continues to hit big shots in big moments for the Suns, who are hoping to take a 3-1 lead over the Clippers. The forward hit 30+ DKFP in the first two games of this series, followed by 24 DKFP in Game 3. The minutes and role are there for Craig, who has played his way back into the rotation for Phoenix. He’s a relatively safe option in DFS formats when it comes to value plays.