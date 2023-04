MLB lineups for Saturday, April 22: DJ LeMahieu out for Yankees

We’ve got a full Saturday slate across MLB, with games running from 1:05 p.m. ET to 9:40 p.m. ET — which means a full day for fantasy baseball managers trying to set their lineups. Luckily, our daily lineup report is here to help with all the latest on who’s sitting and who’s starting around the Majors.

MLB starting lineups: Saturday, April 22

Brandon Belt gets another start at DH, while Whit Merrifield will start in left and Santiago Espinal is back at second base for Cavan Biggio.

No DJ LeMahieu for New York today, as Oswald Peraza gets another start at third and Willie Calhoun will DH against Alek Manoah.

Byron Buxton moves up to the leadoff spot while Jorge Polanco is back in the lineup again after returning from the IL last night.

Minnesota Twins Lineup:

1. Byron Buxton (R) DH

2. Joey Gallo (L) 1B

3. Carlos Correa (R) SS

4. Max Kepler (L) RF

5. Jorge Polanco (S) 2B

6. Trevor Larnach (L) LF

7. Jose Miranda (R) 3B

8. Christian Vazquez (R) C

9. Michael A. Taylor (R) CF — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) April 22, 2023

Miami Marlins vs. Cleveland Guardians, Game One, 3:10 p.m. ET

Miami Marlins vs. Cleveland Guardians, Game Two, time TBA

