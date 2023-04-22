How to watch 76ers vs. Nets Game 4 on TV and via live stream

TNT will host Friday’s Game 3 matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets with tipoff set for 1 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Philadelphia is looking to complete the four-game sweep today after edging Brooklyn in a 102-97 victory in Game 3 on Thursday. In a game where James Harden got ejected and Joel Embiid came close to getting himself tossed, it was Tyrese Maxey’s clutch performance in the fourth quarter that put the Sixers over the top. Embiid is out for this game with a knee sprain, but everyone else is in for Philly.

Brooklyn is now trying to stave off elimination and needs to step it up offensively if it wants to keep its season alive. The Nets’ highest point total through the first three games has been 101 and it needs way more production this afternoon.

The 76ers are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 208.5. Philadelphia is -135 on the moneyline while Brooklyn is +115.

76ers vs. Nets

Date: Saturday, April 22

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.