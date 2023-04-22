How to watch Suns vs. Clippers Game 4 on TV and via live stream

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers will meet Saturday in Game 4, with tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Suns have taken a 2-1 lead in the series and hope to set up a closing game at home, while the Clippers look to force a Game 6.

After being sloppy in Game 1, the Suns have looked extremely disciplined and efficient in Games 2 and 3. They’ve started taking the Clippers more seriously and will once again have the talent edge Saturday. Kevin Durant has largely deferred to Devin Booker offensively, so we’ll see if that dynamic continues in Game 4.

The Clippers are once again going to be without Kawhi Leonard, who missed Game 3 with knee injury. LA is already down Paul George for the entire series. Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook had big games last time out, but they’ll need help from Eric Gordon and Terance Mann to level this series.

The Suns are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 225. Phoenix is -300 on the moneyline while LA is +250.

Suns vs. Clippers

Date: Saturday, April 22

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.