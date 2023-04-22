How to watch Bucks vs. Heat Game 3 on TV and via live stream

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The game will air on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 22 from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The series is tied 1-1 after the Heat took the first and the Bucks took the second. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been out for most of the playoffs after sustaining a back injury in the first quarter of Game 1. His status for tonight is unknown. In his absence, Pat Connaughton, Jrue Holiday, and Brook Lopez all had over 20 points in Game 2.

As the Heat head to their home court, they will be counting on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to continue their performances. Butler put up 35 points in Game 1 and Adebayo has averaged 20 points per game over the first two contests. With Tyler Herro out for the series, Butler and Adebayo will have to anchor this Heat team as they hope to take an edge in the series at home.