How to watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 3 on TV and via live stream

The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The game will air on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 22 from Crypto.com Arena.

The series is tied as the teams head to Los Angeles for the third game. The Lakers took the first 128-112 and the Grizzlies won the second 103-93. Guard Ja Morant was injured and did not play in Game 2, and Xavier Tillman stepped up with a 22-point game. Jaren Jackson, Jr. has also been a huge asset in both games for the Grizzlies, adding 18 points and nine rebounds in the latest game. Morant is a game-time decision for Game 3.

The Lakers’ Rui Hachimura has been a star in the last two games, and LeBron James was in full force with 28 points in the Game 2 loss. James and Anthony Davis each recorded a double-double in Game 1. The Lakers will hope to have the edge on their home floor, with James potentially in line for a monster showing after Dillon Brooks’ recent comments regarding his age.