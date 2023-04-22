 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 3 on TV and via live stream

We go over how you can watch Saturday’s ESPN game between the Grizzlies and Lakers.

By Grace McDermott

2023 NBA Playoffs - Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The game will air on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 22 from Crypto.com Arena.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The series is tied as the teams head to Los Angeles for the third game. The Lakers took the first 128-112 and the Grizzlies won the second 103-93. Guard Ja Morant was injured and did not play in Game 2, and Xavier Tillman stepped up with a 22-point game. Jaren Jackson, Jr. has also been a huge asset in both games for the Grizzlies, adding 18 points and nine rebounds in the latest game. Morant is a game-time decision for Game 3.

The Lakers’ Rui Hachimura has been a star in the last two games, and LeBron James was in full force with 28 points in the Game 2 loss. James and Anthony Davis each recorded a double-double in Game 1. The Lakers will hope to have the edge on their home floor, with James potentially in line for a monster showing after Dillon Brooks’ recent comments regarding his age.

