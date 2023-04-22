How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on April 22

AEW will return to your screens tonight with a special Saturday episode of Rampage airing at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. This week’s Rampage got moved back one night due to TNT’s coverage of the NHL Playoffs on Friday. This episode was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA, so as always, beware of spoilers.

The usual four matches have been announced for the show, including a pair of promo segments from various superstars.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Saturday, April 22

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Rampage

A pair of veterans will clash tonight as Jon Moxley goes one-on-one with Christopher Daniels. Mox has been a primary soldier in the intensifying war between the Blackpool Combat Club and the Elite over the past month, so we’ll so what he does against Daniels this evening.

AEW Tag Team Champions FTR will join forces with Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett to face the Varsity Athletes and Slim J in an eight-man tag on tonight’s show. This match stemmed from Dynamite this past Wednesday when the latter group attacked Mark Briscoe backstage. We’ll see if the former team can successfully avenge their friend tonight.

The other two matches on the show will feature El Hijo del Vikingo defend the AAA Mega Championship against Dralistico. We’ll also get Julia Hart go one-on-one with Kiera Hogan. On the promo side, we’ll hear from TBS Champion Jade Cargill as she inches closer to a showdown with Taya Valkyrie. We’ll also hear from the Hardy Boyz, Hook, and Isiah Kassidy as they address Matt’s proposed Firm Deletion match.