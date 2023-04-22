Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Mariners on Saturday, April 22

The Seattle Mariners welcome the St. Louis Cardinals to T-Mobile Park on Saturday night for an interleague matchup. First pitch is slated for 9:40 p.m. ET.

The Mariners are -165 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Cardinals are +140 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.5.

Cardinals-Mariners picks: Saturday, April 22

Injury report

Mariners

Sam Haggerty is expected back in the lineup today for Seattle after suffering a concussion about a week ago.

Cardinals

For St. Louis, Paul DeJong isn’t expected to play today as he deals with a groin injury. Bullpen arm Wilking Rodriguez is out with a shoulder issue and Packy Naughton is dealing with a forearm injury.

Starting pitchers

The Mariners will send Luis Castillo to the bump. He’s given up just two runs in 24.2 innings pitched this year over four appearances. He also boasts 26 strikeouts.

St. Louis will trot out Miles Mikolas. The righty is struggling this season, with an ERA at 8.10 this season. He’s given up four home runs in as many appearances and hasn’t earned a win yet this season.

Over/Under pick

Yesterday’s game between the two teams was a 5-2 win for Seattle. With Castillo on the hill, I can’t imagine the Cards will be able to score much and I can’t see the Ms scoring 8+ on their own.

Pick: Under

Moneyline pick

The pitching matchup is all you really need to see here. Mariners should be able to carry this one.

Pick: Mariners