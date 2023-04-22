Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Brewers on Saturday, April 22

After the Milwaukee Brewers took game one of their interleague set against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night, the two teams will be back at it again from American Family Field on Saturday. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 4.50 ERA) will go for Boston, while Milwaukee counters with left Wade Miley (2-1, 1.50).

The Brewers are currently -125 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Red Sox are slight +105 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Red Sox-Brewers picks: Saturday, April 22

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: CF Adam Duvall (wrist), RP Chris Martin (shoulder)

Brewers

Out: CF Garrett Mitchell (shoulder), SP Brandon Woodruff (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Garrett Whitlock vs. Wade Miley

Whitlock shined in his second start back from offseason hip surgery, holding the Los Angeles Angels to just one run over seven innings while striking out five. The righty is attempting to build himself into a full-time starter for Boston after being a multi-inning weapon for most of the last two seasons, and his slider looks to be dangerous enough to turn a lineup over multiple times.

Miley is coming off his best outing of the year, seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts on the road against the San Diego Padres. The lefty certainly won’t light up any radar guns, but when he’s locating his cutter in and his changeup down and away, he’s more than capable of keeping Major League lineups off-balance.

Over/Under pick

Thanks to platoon specialists like Rob Refsnyder and Jarren Duran, the Red Sox have actually hit lefties fairly well so far this year, but I’m still taking the under. Miley is cruising right now, while the Brewers have the second-most strikeouts of any team against right-handed pitching and could be vulnerable against Whitlock as he rounds into form.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Whitlock is a very intriguing arm, while we’ve seen Miley oscillate between brilliant and brutal at various points in his career — even from start to start. My money is on Boston in a close, low-scoring game.

Pick: Red Sox