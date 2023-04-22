Picks, predictions for White Sox vs. Rays on Saturday, April 22

The Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, April 22 in the second game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. Dylan Cease (2-0, 2.01 ERA) will take the mound for the White Sox, and Shane McClanahan (4-0, 1.57 ERA) will start for the Rays.

The Rays are -190 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Sox are +160 underdogs. The total is set at 7.

White Sox-Rays picks: Saturday, April 22

Injury report

White Sox

Out: Hanser Alberto (quadriceps), RP Joe Kelly (groin), SS Tim Anderson (knee), 3B Yoan Moncada (back), RP Matt Foster (forearm), RP Liam Hendriks (cancer), RP Garrett Crochet (elbow)

Rays

Out: RP Ryan Thompson (lat), SP Jeffrey Springs (elbow), SP Zach Eflin (back), OF Jose Siri (hamstring), SP Tyler Glasnow (oblique), RP Shawn Armstrong (neck), SP Shane Baz (elbow), RP Andrew Kittredge (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Dylan Cease vs. Shane McClanahan

Cease has pitched 22.1 innings this year, and has allowed 12 hits and nine runs. He has recorded 29 strikeouts in that time frame. Last season, he finished with a 14-8 record and a 2.20 ERA.

McClanahan has pitched 23 innings this season, and has allowed 15 hits and just four runs over four games while recording 27 strikeouts. Last year, he had a 12-8 record and a 2.54 ERA.

Over/Under pick

Cease has had a very good year so far, as has McClanahan, so I don’t think we’ll be seeing a repeat of Friday’s 8-7 finish with these two on the mound. Cease also performed well against the Rays last year, allowing just one run and four hits in 10.1 innings in 2022. With the low ERAs of these pitchers, I like a low-scoring game in this one.

Pick: Under 7

Moneyline pick

The Rays took the first game of this series by one run. Tampa Bay has one of the best offenses in MLB right now, leading the league in runs per game with a 7.05 average. However, the White Sox have been batting well against left-handed pitchers (like McClanahan), and while this will be a low-scoring game, I think that Chicago can get enough runs to back up Cease’s pitching and pull off a win here,

Pick: White Sox