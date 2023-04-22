Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Giants on Saturday, April 22

The New York Mets take on the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, April 22 in the third game of a four-game series at Oracle Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. David Peterson (1-2, 6.10 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets, and Logan Webb (0-4, 4.94) will start for the Giants.

The Giants are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Mets are +105 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Mets-Giants picks: Saturday, April 22

Injury report

Mets

Day to day: OF Starling Marte (neck)

Out: Tim Locastro (back), RP Stephen Nogosek (RP), C Omar Narvaez (calf), RHP Carlos Carrasco (elbow), RHP Justin Verlander (right teres)

Giants

Out: RF Mitch Haniger (oblique), CF Austin Slater (hamstring), CF Bryce Johnson (concussion), DH Joc Pederson (wrist), LHP Alex Wood (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

David Peterson vs. Logan Webb

In the 20.2 innings that David Peterson has pitched this year, he has allowed 26 hits and 14 runs, and has recorded 22 strikeouts. Last season, he finished with a 7-5 record and a 3.83 ERA.

Logan Webb has pitched 23.2 innings this season, and has allowed 26 hits and 16 runs. He has struck out 28 batters this year. Last season, he had a 15-9 record with a 2.90 ERA.

Over/Under pick

Webb and Peterson have not had a particularly auspicious start to either of their seasons. Webb allowed four runs in his last start, and Peterson allowed six. In the last two games that these teams have played, the totals were 13 and 7, and in the latter, the Giants did not score any runs. However, in this home-field showing against a struggling pitcher, San Francisco should put up a better performance today.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Mets have won the first two games at Oracle Park, 9-4 and 7-0. While Logan Webb has struggled on the road, he is a good performer on the mound at home. The Giants’ offense has looked solid over the first two games in this series, and I think that they finally grab a win with this one.

Pick: Giants