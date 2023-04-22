Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Cubs on Saturday, April 22

After Drew Smyly nearly made MLB history against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday afternoon, L.A. and the Chicago Cubs are back for another matinee on Saturday at Wrigley Field. First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Dustin May (1-1, 3.00 ERA) will look to help the Dodgers get back on track, while Hayden Wesneski (1-0, 6.23) takes the mound for the Cubs.

Los Angeles is a -130 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Cubs are slight +110 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Dodgers-Cubs picks: Saturday, April 22

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: C Will Smith (concussion), SP Tony Gonsolin (left ankle sprain), SP Ryan Pepiot (left oblique strain), SS Miguel Rojas (left hamstring strain), SP Michael Grove (groin)

Cubs

Out: SP Kyle Hendricks (right shoulder strain), SP Jameson Taillon (groin)

Starting pitchers

Dustin May vs. Hayden Wesneski

May’s return has been a god-send for a Dodgers team currently very short on starting pitching. The strikeouts haven’t been there, but the righty uses three different fastballs — a sinker, four-seamer and cutter — to generate an elite amount of weak contact. May was roughed up a bit by the New York Mets in his last start, but he’s still one of the best young arms in the game.

Wesneski got off to a rough start to the 2023 season, struggling badly with his command and feel for his slider en route to 10 runs (eight earned) over his first six innings. He bounced back in a big way last weekend against the Oakland Athletics, though, striking out seven over seven innings of one-run ball. Wesneski’s success in limited work last year and his outstanding spring point to obvious potential, although he’ll be tough to trust until we see him command his slider with consistency.

Over/Under pick

Chicago is a very dangerous lineup right now, as evidenced by the 13 runs they put on the board on Friday against L.A. May is a tough assignment, though, who should be able to limit the Cubs at least somewhat — while this Dodgers lineup is just in a bad spot right now.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Call me crazy, but I’m just having a tough time trusting Wesneski until I see him do it against better competition. May has been nails so far this season, so I’ll take the Dodgers and the better odds.

Pick: Dodgers