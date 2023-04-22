 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When will Jameson Taillon return to Cubs’ rotation this season?

We’ve got the latest updates for Jameson Taillon and when he’ll return in 2023.

By Teddy Ricketson
Jameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field on April 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs have added starting pitcher Jameson Taillon to the injured list. He is dealing with a groin strain that is considered mild to moderate. In a corresponding move, Chicago has recalled SP Javier Assad from its Triple-A affiliate in Iowa. Assad figures to take over for Taillon in the rotation, but if he struggles, the Cubs could make some moves to switch things up until Taillon can return.

Jameson Taillon injury update

The timeline for a groin injury largely comes down to pain management. If it is a mild strain, he could miss three to four weeks on the IL. If it is a worse strain, he could miss over a month. Injuries are nothing new to his career. He dealt with a forearm issue last season and two ankle injuries in 2021. Taillon had separate elbow injuries in both 2019 and 2020.

Prior to getting hurt, Taillon had made three appearances this season. After getting rocked in the first two, he finally got back on the right track. His last start before injury saw Taillon go five innings and allow two hits but no runs. He struck out seven and walked three against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

