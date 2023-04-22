MLB injury report for Saturday, April 22

Intro

MLB injury report: Saturday, April 22

Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder), Los Angeles Angels — As the Halos embark on arguably the most important couple of months in franchise history, they’ll be without their young star catcher for at least the next couple of weeks: O’Hoppe was placed on the injured list after the shoulder subluxation he suffered on Thursday against the New York Yankees. There’s not yet a timetable for O’Hoppe’s return, but he was an early AL Rookie of the Year candidate and one of the Angels’ few development successes around Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

Garrett Mitchell (shoulder), Milwaukee Brewers — Shocking news out of Milwaukee, as what was thought to be a relatively minor shoulder strain for Mitchell — a former top prospect who’d blossomed into a whirling dervish in the outfield and on the bases — will in fact require labrum surgery that could keep him out for the rest of the year. If you’d like to get a sense of just how out of nowhere this was, listen to the outfielder himself:

The severity of the diagnosis surprised Garrett Mitchell. Here’s more of what he had to say. pic.twitter.com/QhSQNKUhf7 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 21, 2023

The Brewers likely would have called up top outfield prospect Sal Frelick to take Mitchell’s place, except ...

Sal Frelick (thumb), Milwaukee Brewers — Frelick — a top-30 prospect in all of baseball after hitting .331 across three levels of the Minors last year — suffered a thumb injury at Triple-A and was put on the IL himself. The team doesn’t think Frelick will be sidelined for too long, but expect lots of Joey Wiemer in center field in Milwaukee in the meantime. Wiemer has a ton of athleticism, but it remains to be seen whether he can hit enough to be fantasy-relevant.

Corbin Burnes (pectoral), Milwaukee Brewers — Finally some good news for the Brew Crew: Burnes threw a bullpen on Friday with no ill effects and expects to be good to go against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday after leaving his start in Seattle this week with chest tightness.

Michael Harris II (back)/Travis d’Arnaud (concussion), Atlanta Braves — Harris’ back injury continues to confound; the outfielder has yet to be cleared to start taking BP, and thus there’s no firm timetable for his return to action. Harris told reporters that he’s started shagging fly balls and hitting off a tee, so there are some baseball activities, but it’s clear the team is taking it slowly with its young star to ensure he stays off the IL.

#Braves’ Michael Harris II did some running in the outfield and has begun hitting off a tee, but no batting practice yet. No timetable for return from IL. He said it’s a back strain/inflammation, that they’re just making sure, not rushing. His first time with a back issue. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) April 21, 2023

d’Arnaud, on the other hand, has been cleared to start hitting, and could ramp up soon as he recovers from a concussion.

Trevor Rogers (biceps), Miami Marlins — Just as Rogers seemed to be finding his previous All-Star form, the injury bug strikes. The lefty abruptly exited his start against the San Francisco Giants earlier in the week, and tests have confirmed a biceps strain that will put him on the IL. Miami is thin on starting pitching right now, but Bryan Hoenig could get the call from Triple-A early next week.

Kris Bubic (elbow), Kansas City Royals — Meanwhile, it’s the worst-case scenario for Bubic, whose potential breakout season was cut short by an elbow issue that the team confirmed Friday will require Tommy John surgery. Bubic will be out until at least late next season. It’s unclear who might replace Bubic in the rotation, but signs point to current bulk man Ryan Yarbrough.

Michael Grove (groin), Los Angeles Dodgers — L.A.’s starting rotation took yet another hit as Grove, who was forced to leave Thursday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs with a groin strain, will be put on the injured list. With Tony Gonsolin still rehabbing and Ryan Pepiot not even throwing yet, the Dodgers don’t have a ton of options beyond top prospect Gavin Stone (currently struggling in Triple-A). Although it doesn’t sound like Grove expects to be out long:

Michael Grove breaks down how he hurt his groin in the game and the importance of the injury. pic.twitter.com/5zVH26IUot — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 21, 2023

Josh Donaldson (hamstring), New York Yankees — After being pulled from his rehab stint earlier in the week, Donaldson has been diagnosed with a new Grade 1 hamstring strain. Aaron Boone told reporters that the third baseman may be out “a couple of weeks”, which will mean lots of DJ LeMahieu at the hot corner and regular playing time for the recently recalled Oswald Peraza (who becomes a recommended waiver add in just about every fantasy league in which you might need an infusion of steals).

Andres Munoz (shoulder), Seattle Mariners — The Mariners’ fireballer seems to be right on track for a quick return, as he’ll begin a rehab assignment this weekend. It seems like his shoulder is feeling just fine:

Andres Munoz threw off the mound yesterday. Estimated he was at about 80%... He hit 98mph — Jen Mueller (@JenTalksSports) April 19, 2023

Jose Siri (hamstring), Tampa Bay Rays — Speaking of rehab assignments: Jose Siri was in the lineup for Triple-A Durham on Friday night as he continues his road back from a hamstring strain. Siri was a dynamic force for the Rays when he went down, although with Josh Lowe’s emergence it remains to be seen what his playing time will look like when he returns.

Randal Grichuk (sports hernia), Colorado Rockies — Grichuk is scheduled to play three rehab games with Triple-A Albuquerque starting this weekend, at which point the team will reevaluate the outfielder and he could be ready to make his 2023 debut. Anyone set for regular playing time in Coors Field is worth a waiver add in 12-team and deeper leagues, and Grichuk should be good for his usual .250-.260 average with 20 homers.

Starling Marte (neck), New York Mets — Marte sat out again on Friday night against the San Francisco Giants as he battles neck stiffness, although Buck Showalter expects him to be back in the lineup on Saturday. These are the Mets we’re talking about, though, so we’ll just wait and see.

Adam Wainwright (groin), St. Louis Cardinals — Wainwright is set to make a rehab start at Double-A over the weekend, and if all goes well he could be back in the St. Louis rotation next week or the week after. Given the state of that rotation outside of Jack Flaherty right now, it can’t come soon enough.