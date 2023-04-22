Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville will take place this weekend. There will be six total events ranging from a marathon and a half marathon to a doggie dash and a 1-mile race. The marathon itself will be held on Saturday, April 22. This marathon can be used as a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

Start time

This race will get started at 7:20 a.m. CT which is local time. For any runners coming in from out of state, that would be 8:20 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action of Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville is in person, which is recommended with the upbeat action and competitors wearing fun outfits.

You can track runners in the Runner Tracking App.

Course map

Competitors will have six hours to complete the marathon. It starts at 8th and Broadway and will wrap up on the other side of the Cumberland River at Nissan Stadium where the Tennessee Titans play. Runners will also pass Dolly Parton’s recording studio and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

There is a course map available so you can check out the path the participants will take.

Weather via AccuWeather

The high for Saturday is 68, with a low of 40. The weather description reads, “some sun, then turning cloudy.” There is a 5% chance of rain.

Prize money

There is likely some prize money available for top finishers in certain divisions, but concrete information about it for the marathon isn’t readily available.

Who won the last race?

Benjamin Hickson is listed as the top finisher from last year in a blistering 2:05:50. The sole reason I question it is just because second place is listed as Ryan Martin in 2:41:25, and that is a heck of a split between first and second. Third place is listed as Sricharan Kadimi in 2:41:44.

The fastest women’s finisher was Sidney Hirsch in 2:59:57. Emerald Holden came in second in 3:07:32, with Kaleigh Gibbons’s 3:08:12 good enough for third place.