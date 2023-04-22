London Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2023 London Marathon will depart its recent running in October and be held on Sunday, April 23. The marathon is included among the World Marathon Majors. This race is different from typical marathons in that there are three separate start lines. This helps spread out runners and the tracks coverage after 2.8 miles.

Start time

The London Marathon is huge and so there will be wave systems used. The waves will begin at 10 a.m. and will continue until 11:30. London is five hours ahead of Eastern time in the U.S., so for reference, the waves begin at 5 a.m. ET and continue until 6:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch

All of the London Marathon will be held on the Olympic Channel. Otherwise, you can catch the action on FloTrack in the U.S., but a subscription is required.

Course map

The course is relatively flat and takes runners around the River Thames. Participants can get transported free to their respective start line, but the course doesn’t loop. After winding through London, it comes to a close at St. James Park.

Information about the course can be found on the London Marathon website.

Weather via AccuWeather

It’s likely to be poor conditions for the marathon. The high is 57, with a low of 46 on Saturday. The weather description reads, “fog, then cloudy, showers.” There is a 91% chance of rain.

Prize money

There is a total of $313,000 in prize money available. The fastest men's and women’s finishers will each earn $55,000. There are also payouts for the top 10 in each division as well as for the top finishers in the wheelchair race.

Who won the last race?

Amos Kipruto won the 2022 London Marathon in 2:04:39. He was followed by Leul Gebresilase (2:05:12) and Bashir Abdi (2:05:19) to round out the top three.

The fastest female competitor was Yalemzerf Yehualaw, who finished in 2:17:26. Joyciline Jepkosgei (2:18:07) came in second, with Alemu Megertu (2:18:32) finishing in third.