College basketball transfer portal: Latest key player changes and teams for 2023-24

We’re in the early stages of the offseason in college basketball and plenty of notable players have been on the move for the past few weeks via the transfer portal. The portal is officially open until May 11 and we’re already seeing the roster groundwork being laid for what should be an exciting 2023-24 season this fall.

Below, we’ll keep track of some of the key players who have entered the portal and the schools who have been active in constructing their 2023-24 rosters through the portal.

Top 2023 college basketball transfers

Javian McCollum - Siena to Oklahoma (April 19)

Oklahoma went to the mid-major ranks and pulled a slender, 6’2” guard in McCollum. He took a huge leap as a starter this past season, averaging 15.9 points per game.

Jared Bynum - Providence to Stanford (April 17)

Bynum hit the portal the same day former Providence coach Ed Cooley took the Georgetown job and he ultimately ended up at Stanford. He averaged 10 points and 4.3 assists for the Friars this past season.

Steven Ashworth - Utah State to Creighton (April 17)

Ashworth was an effective threat from three at Utah State this past season and will now head to Creighton to effectively replace Ryan Nembhard. He averaged 16.2 points and 4.5 assists per game in 2023.

Jesse Edwards - Syracuse to West Virginia (April 16)

Another top transfer prospect heading to WVU is Jesse Edwards, who leaves Syracuse for a former Big East rival. Edwards was excellent for the Orange, averaging a double-double with 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Jordan Minor - Merrimack to Virginia (April 13)

Minor was an impact player for Division I newcomer Merrimack and is now taking his talents to the ACC at Virginia. Averaging 17.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game this past season, he scooped up co-NEC Player of the Year and NEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Reese Dixon-Waters - USC to San Diego State (April 11)

Set to lose a handful of key pieces from its national runner-up team, SDSU didn’t have to look far to land a dynamic guard in Dixon-Waters from USC. He earned Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year honors this past season, putting up 9.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Matthew Cleveland - Florida State to TBD (April 11)

Cleveland was a major offensive force at FSU for the past two seasons and earned ACC Sixth Man of the Year in 2022. A number of notable programs are interested in the wing, including Auburn, Missouri, and North Carolina.

Kel’el Ware - Oregon to Indiana (April 10)

After just one season at Oregon, Ware heads to Indiana in hopes of becoming the next big man standout in the Big Ten. A five-star high school recruit, the seven footer averaged 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in his lone season as a Duck.

Caleb Mills - Florida State to Memphis (April 10)

After stints at Houston and FSU, Mills will finish his collegiate career out at Memphis. In his lone season with the Seminoles, he averaged 13 points and 3.4 assists per game. He will try to fill the void left by dynamic guard Kendric Davis.

LJ Cryer - Baylor to Houston (April 9)

A big contributor at Baylor for the past few seasons, Cryer will now head to an incoming Big 12 rival in Houston in hopes of filling the void left by Marcus Sasser. He averaged 15 points on 45.3% shooting as a starter this past season.

Adrian Baldwin - VCU to Penn State (April 9)

Winning the A10 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards this past season, Baldwin will follow his head coach Mike Rhoades to Penn State. He averaged 12.7 points, 5.8 assists, and 2.2 steals per game to win the awards.

Caleb Love - North Carolina to Michigan (April 7)

Spending three seasons at UNC and helping the Tar Heels reach the title game in 2022, Love will head to the Big Ten at Michigan. The 6’4” guard averaged 16.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this past season.

Fardaws Aimaq - Texas Tech to Cal (April 7)

Aimaq is now on his fourth stop in college as he’s going from Texas Tech to Cal to join new head coach Mark Madsen. He only played 11 games this past season due to a foot injury, but put up 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds in the process.

Ryan Nembhard - Creighton to TBD (April 6)

Nembhard leaves Creighton after a successful two-year stint where he won Big East Freshman of the Year in 2022 and helped lead the Bluejays to the Elite Eight this past season. 247 is projecting the guard to land at Arizona.

Kerr Kriisa - Arizona to West Virginia (April 5)

West Virginia has the top transfer class in the country and a huge part of that was the commitment of Arizona’s Kriisa. He played a huge role for the Wildcats for the last three years, averaging 9.9 points and 5.1 assists per game this past season.

Max Abmas - Oral Roberts to TBD (April 3)

One of the more prolific scorers in college basketball is in the portal as Oral Roberts’ Max Abmas will have a new home soon. A two-time Summit League Player of the Year, Abmas averaged at least 21 points for three straight seasons and was arguably the most electric mid-major player in the country during that span. He will most likely land in the Big 12 as Kansas State and Texas are in pursuit.

Jameer Nelson Jr. - Delaware to TCU (April 2)

Yes, you are old. The son of the former Orlando Magic guard, Nelson was a scoring machine at Delaware this past season, averaging 20.6 points for the game. At TCU, he’ll try to pick up where dynamic guard Mike Miles Jr. left off.

Hunter Dickinson - Michigan to TBD (March 31)

Dickinson is the top transfer prospect in the country per 247 Sports and is highly sought after a successful three-year stint at Michigan. He nearly averaged a double-double this past season, putting up 18.5 points and nine rebounds per game. Kentucky and Kansas are heavily pursuing the 7’1” big man.

Olivier Nkamhoua - Tennessee to TBD (March 30)

Nkamhoua is in the transfer portal after a successful four-year career at UT. The 6’9” forward from Finland had a career year this past season, putting up 10.8 points and five rebounds per game. West Virginia has reportedly reached out to him as well as Michigan.