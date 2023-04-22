How to watch Golden Knights vs. Jets in Game 3 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TBS will host Saturday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 4 p.m. ET at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The Golden Knights (51-22-9) picked up a victory in Game 2 to even the series at a game apiece. Vegas won 5-2 on Thursday night at home with Mark Stone scoring two goals with an assist. Laurent Brossoit stopped 31 of 33 shots in the victory as the Golden Knights hit the road.

The Jets (46-33-3) have an advantage in this series after stealing Game 1 in Las Vegas as the series heads to Canada. Winnipeg is 26-13-2 in home games this season, though Vegas is 26-7-8 away from home. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck saved 34 of 39 shots in Thursday’s loss after saving 16 of 17 in the first game of the series.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights-Jets live stream

Date: Saturday, April 22

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: TBS live stream

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TBS live stream. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.