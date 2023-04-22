TBS will host Saturday’s matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The Maple Leafs (50-21-11) jumped all over the Lightning in Game 2 with a 7-2 victory to even the series at one game each. John Tavares scored three goals, and Mitchell Marner added a couple more goals with an assist. Ilya Samsonov saved 20 of 22 shots after allowing six goals in the opening game of the series.

The Lightning (46-30-6) will play their first home game since April 11, and they’re 28-8-5 from Amalie Arena during the regular season. Corey Perry is leading Tampa Bay this postseason with four points, two goals and two assists. The Lightning went down 6-1 during the second period of Game 2 as Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 30 of 37 shots.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Maple Leafs vs. Lightning live stream

Date: Saturday, April 22

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: TBS live stream

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TBS live stream. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.