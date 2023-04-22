How to watch Avalanche vs. Kraken in Game 3 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TBS will host Saturday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 10 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The Avalanche dropped Game 1 of the series at home before bouncing back in Game 2. Defenseman Devon Toews scored the game-winning goal in the third period of a 3-2 victory over the Kraken. Center Nathan MacKinnon has yet to score a goal on 15 shots over two games in the series. Perhaps this is where MacKinnon breaks through in a crucial swing game.

For Seattle, you can’t ask much more from goalie Philipp Grubauer through two games. He made 38 saves on 41 shots in Game 2. Things could have gotten out of hand. Grubauer made 34 saves in the Game 1 win. The scoring remains spread out for the Kraken and the power play needs to start producing in order to keep up with Colorado.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Avalanche vs. Kraken live stream

Date: Saturday, April 22

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.