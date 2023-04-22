How to watch Devils vs. Rangers in Game 3 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ABC will host Saturday’s matchup between the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 8 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

It’s now or never for this Devils team. New Jersey is down 2-0 in the series and needs a response after an even worse showing in Game 2 on Thursday. The Rangers were already in playoff mode and have overpowered the Devils on both ends. New York’s power play continues to click and other than two special teams goals, have shut down the Devils. Igor Shesterkin hasn’t allowed an even strength goal in two games. Chris Kreider has four goals so far this postseason and Adam Fox leads the Rangers with six assists.

Date: Saturday, April 22

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC/ESPN+

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren't around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app.