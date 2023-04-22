How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 45 vs. Boreham Wood

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be in action in the English National League Saturday in Matchday 45 which could seal automatic promotion for the club. Wrexham will face Boreham Wood and they will already have a good idea of their situation since Notts County play at 10 a.m. ET. Here’s how fans can catch the action.

Wrexham AFC vs. Boreham Wood

Date: Saturday, April 22

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

If Notts County lose, Wrexham will win the league regardless of their result in this match. If Notts County draw, Wrexham can clinch the league with a win or draw. A win for Wrexham will clinch them the league title and automatic promotion regardless of Notts County’s result. Automatic promotion would mean greater access to players, more revenue and another step closer to the Premier League.

Boreham Wood and Wrexham played to a 1-1 draw back in October when these teams last met. This fixture has significantly more at stake than that one, though Wrexham may already have the title sealed at kickoff depending on the results from the earlier game.