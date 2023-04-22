Is Kawhi Leonard playing for the Clippers on Saturday vs. the Suns?

The Los Angeles Clippers are hoping to avoid a 3-1 deficit when they host the Phoenix Suns Saturday afternoon in Game 4. The Clippers surprised the Suns with a Game 1 win, but have fallen behind after two late collapses in Games 2 and 3. LA was also without star Kawhi Leonard in Game 3 due to a knee injury. Leonard is considered day-to-day. Here’s the latest on his status for Game 4.

Kawhi Leonard injury updates

Leonard has officially been ruled out for Game 4, which means the Clippers are once again going to be without both their stars. Paul George was expected to miss the whole series, but Leonard’s sudden injury has truly deflated LA. Head coach Tyronn Lue admitted as much in his press appearances, and it’s hard to see the Clippers coming back in this series without their star.

Look for Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook to be the primary offensive options for LA with Leonard out. Terance Mann should also be a bigger factor in this rotation.