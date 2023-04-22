Is Ja Morant playing for the Grizzlies on Saturday vs. the Lakers?

The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers will face off in Game 3 Saturday with the series tied 1-1, as the scene shifts to LA. The Lakers won the first game but the Grizzlies leveled the score after a convincing Game 2 win. Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant did not play in the second contest after suffering a hand injury in the opener. Here’s the latest on his status ahead of Game 3.

Ja Morant injury updates

Morant is officially listed as questionable and is considered a game-time decision, per head coach Taylor Jenkins. Morant did participate fully in practice, but it was a non-contact session. Jenkins said Morant did dribble and shoot during his individual session, and is having some trouble catching the ball but feels much better.

If Morant is cleared to play, Tyus Jones will take a backseat as the backup point guard. Otherwise, it’ll be Jones and Desmond Bane doing most of the playmaking for Memphis offensively.