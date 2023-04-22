 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for the Bucks on Saturday vs. the Heat?

The Bucks F has a back injury. We break down and update you on his status for Saturday’s game vs. Miami.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on against the Miami Heat during the first half of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Fiserv Forum on April 19, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks will hit the road to take on the Miami Heat Saturday evening in Game 3, with the series tied 1-1 after the first two contests in Milwaukee. Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a lower back contusion in the first game and was unable to suit up for Game 2. The Bucks were able to win without him, but they’ll need him to close out this series quickly and get ready for the real tests that await. Here’s the latest on his status ahead of Game 3.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury updates

Antetokounmpo has been listed as questionable for this game. He did not practice with the team but did get some individual drills in Friday. The Greek Freak was initially pegged as doubtful for Game 2 and got upgraded to questionable before being ruled out. The Bucks have played games with the injury report this season, so this designation really only means it’ll come down to Antetokounmpo’s pain tolerance.

If Antetokounmpo cannot go, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton remain the primary offensive options for Milwaukee. Bobby Portis would also see an uptick in minutes if Antetokounmpo remains sidelined.

