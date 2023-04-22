Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for the Bucks on Saturday vs. the Heat?

The Milwaukee Bucks will hit the road to take on the Miami Heat Saturday evening in Game 3, with the series tied 1-1 after the first two contests in Milwaukee. Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a lower back contusion in the first game and was unable to suit up for Game 2. The Bucks were able to win without him, but they’ll need him to close out this series quickly and get ready for the real tests that await. Here’s the latest on his status ahead of Game 3.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury updates

Antetokounmpo has been listed as questionable for this game. He did not practice with the team but did get some individual drills in Friday. The Greek Freak was initially pegged as doubtful for Game 2 and got upgraded to questionable before being ruled out. The Bucks have played games with the injury report this season, so this designation really only means it’ll come down to Antetokounmpo’s pain tolerance.

If Antetokounmpo cannot go, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton remain the primary offensive options for Milwaukee. Bobby Portis would also see an uptick in minutes if Antetokounmpo remains sidelined.