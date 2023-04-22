Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia: How experts are predicting catchweight fight

One of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year will take place live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight as WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis goes toe-to-toe with Ryan Garcia. The main card will begin at 8 p.m. ET with the ringwalk for this main event, non-title showdown scheduled for 11 p.m. ET on Showtime.

This matchup is highly anticipated as it will pit two of the sport’s undefeated stars in their prime against each other. “Tank” Davis is 28-0 heading into this bout with 26 knockout victories on his resume. Meanwhile, “King” Davis is 23-0 with 19 knockouts to his credit. The two had to be separated during their weigh-in on Friday, creating even more hype for tonight’s bout.

The fight will take place at a catchweight a pound heavier than lightweight. The max weight for this fight was 136 pounds. Davis weighed in at 135.1 pounds and Garcia weighed in at 135.5.

Below, we’ll go over what the experts are predicting for this showdown in Vegas:

CBS Sports

Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, and Shakiel Mahjouri made predictions for CBS and two out of the three picked Davis for tonight’s bout. Mahjouri has “Tank” winning by in KO in the eighth round while Campbell has him winning by KO in the ninth, both citing his ability to adjust in the middle rounds and land a knockout blow late.

Brookhouse is the only one of the group on Garcia’s side, saying that he’ll edge Davis on a split decision.

Bad Left Hook

SB Nation’s Bad Look Left Hook had a panel of four writers offer their predictions for the bout and the crew is leaning towards Davis having his hand raised at the end of the night. Will Esco and Patrick Stumberg are both predicting a Davis TKO around the seventh or eighth rounds while Scott Christ thinks that this is going the full 12 rounds with “Tank” winning by split decision.

John Hansen is the only Garcia holdout of the group, as he has him winning by KO in round nine.

Sports Book Wire

Kevin Erickson of Sports Book Wire in the USA Today network has Davis winning on points tonight. He likes the idea of these two undefeated fighters going the full distance in this one, with Garcia’s reach advantage keeping him in the bout.

Sporting News

Sporting News had six staffers make predictions for tonight’s fight and Davis gets the 4-2 advantage here. Dom Farrell, Daniel Yanofsky, and Ben Miller have have “Tank” winning by TKO in the seventh or eight rounds while Micah Adams has him going the distance and winning by split decision.

Andreas Hale and Tom Gray are the only ones who have the younger Garcia pulling out the victory tonight. Gray thinks that the “King” can use his height and reach advantage to win by unanimous decision while Hale thinks he’ll catch Davis off guard and win by KO or TKO in the eighth.