Are the Eagles really trading for Derrick Henry?

The Philadelphia Eagles have been a popular landing spot for top rookie running back Bijan Robinson, but could the defending NFC champions land a two-time NFL rushing champion in Derrick Henry instead?

That’s the wild rumor that’s been circulating on Twitter since former NFL player, and current “Ninja Warrior” host, Akbar Gbajabiamila reported that the Eagles were on the verge of acquiring the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

BREAKING: Move out the way, Derrick Henry (@KingHenry_2) is headed to The @Eagles pic.twitter.com/RQCfURvmn8 — Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja) April 22, 2023

While Gbajabiamila isn’t exactly an NFL insider, he is a former player who could have real connections. That being said, we haven’t gotten any confirmation from any of the more trusted insiders — such as Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport or Jay Glazer.

After losing Miles Sanders to the Panthers this offseason, the Eagles added the oft-injured but supremely talented Rashaad Penny to seemingly take over as the starting running back. However, the Titans are trending toward going into full rebuild mode under new general manager Ran Carthon.

Henry is 29 and most likely doesn’t fit the Titans’ timeline anymore, so it makes sense for Tennessee to see what they can get in a trade.

If the Titans do deal Henry, they could be a prime landing spot for a running back in the 2023 NFL Draft. In fact, they could be a contender for Robinson. Carthon does come from the 49ers’ front office tree, which values running backs.

Henry has only one year left on his contract, which pays him $10.5 million next season.

For the Eagles, Henry would be a big addition to a team looking to get over the hump and win a Super Bowl. It would, however, probably severely destroy any remaining Penny value, while Kenneth Gainwell would still operate as a third-down back.