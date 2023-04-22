 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which teams have advanced to the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs?

Here’s a look at the teams set to play in the second round.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets
James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 22, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs is still in full swing Saturday but one team has already clinched a spot in the second round of the postseason. The Philadelphia 76ers, despite missing Joel Embiid due to a knee sprain, took care of the Brooklyn Nets in four games to become the first team to advance to the second round. The 76ers will await the winner of the Celtics-Hawks series in the conference semifinals.

The Denver Nuggets have effectively clinched a spot as well, since no team in NBA playoff history has overcome a 3-0 deficit. The Nuggets can complete their sweep over the Timberwolves Sunday.

Here’s a look at the playoff bracket and how things stand after Philadelphia’s win over Brooklyn Saturday.

2023 NBA Playoffs bracket

Second round

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. 76ers

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

First round

Bucks vs. Heat (Tied 1-1)

Celtics vs. Hawks (Boston leads 2-1)

76ers vs. Nets (76ers win 4-0)

Cavaliers vs. Knicks (Knicks lead 2-1)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves (Nuggets lead 3-0)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers (Tied 1-1)

Kings vs. Warriors (Kings lead 2-1)

Suns vs. Clippers (Suns lead 2-1)

