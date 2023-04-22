Which teams have advanced to the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs?

The first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs is still in full swing Saturday but one team has already clinched a spot in the second round of the postseason. The Philadelphia 76ers, despite missing Joel Embiid due to a knee sprain, took care of the Brooklyn Nets in four games to become the first team to advance to the second round. The 76ers will await the winner of the Celtics-Hawks series in the conference semifinals.

The Denver Nuggets have effectively clinched a spot as well, since no team in NBA playoff history has overcome a 3-0 deficit. The Nuggets can complete their sweep over the Timberwolves Sunday.

Here’s a look at the playoff bracket and how things stand after Philadelphia’s win over Brooklyn Saturday.

2023 NBA Playoffs bracket

Second round

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. 76ers

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

First round

Bucks vs. Heat (Tied 1-1)

Celtics vs. Hawks (Boston leads 2-1)

76ers vs. Nets (76ers win 4-0)

Cavaliers vs. Knicks (Knicks lead 2-1)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves (Nuggets lead 3-0)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers (Tied 1-1)

Kings vs. Warriors (Kings lead 2-1)

Suns vs. Clippers (Suns lead 2-1)