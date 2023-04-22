Who will Gervonta Davis fight next after knockout of Ryan Garcia

Thanks to a seventh round TKO of Ryan Garcia on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Gervonta Davis (29-0, 27 KO’s) is now in position to fight for some of the biggest belts in the sport.

With the win, Davis seems to be on a collision course with Devin Haney for what might be a true superfight at 135 lbs. Both fighters are undefeated at 29-0, and while Haney has most of the hardware, Davis retained his WBA “regular” lightweight champion because the alphabet soup of boxing remains forever.

Shakur Stevenson might be another possible opponent, but that would be a serious step-up in competition for the silver medalist from the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

There’s a chance Davis takes another “paycheck” fight against a lesser opponent, as he did against Hector Luis Garcia or Rolando Romero in his previous two outings.

But Davis will now have the ability to draw money as one of the best fighters in the world. “Tank” Davis said “I am the face of boxing” after the bout while being interviewed, and he’s got a solid case for that role at this time.

His next fight might be his biggest, and one of the biggest purses in quite a while.