Who will Ryan Garcia fight next after loss to Gervonta Davis?

Ryan Garcia has finally been defeated as a professional fighter, as he was stopped in the seventh round by Gervonta Davis on Saturday night in Las Vegas in a catchweight bout that lived up to the billing as the best bout of 2023 so far.

Garcia (23-1) had his chance to make a bid for a title shot with a win, but as he came up short he’s probably needing to go through some of the Top 10 to get back on the hill for a shot at any title, much less that of the mostly-undisputed champ at 135 lbs. in Devin Haney.

Shakur Stevenson might be a good fit, as Stevenson (20-0) needs to step up in class to show his value before fighting for titles. The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist has made quick work of plenty of opponents so far, but hasn’t really fought anyone considered at the top of the heap in the 130 lbs. range.

Garcia also might choose to take an opponent such as George Kambosos, who would guarantee a paycheck and where he would be favored as well.