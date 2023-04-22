Gervonta Davis KO’s Ryan Garcia in seventh round [VIDEO]

Following a flurry in the seventh round, Ryan Garcia went to a knee and was unable to continue against Gervonta Davis in their catchweight fight on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The official time is 1:44 of the seventh round, and a KO win for Gervonta Davis (29-0, 27 KO’s). It was a left hand that appeared to be to the liver that did the damage and forced the stoppage.

Davis is now in the category of some of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, and looks for a bout potentially against Devin Haney at some point in the future. Both fighters are 29-0, and it could make for one of the biggest fights in a long time anywhere in the world.