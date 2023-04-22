Jets D Josh Morrissey injured in first period of Game 3 vs. Golden Knights

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey sustained a lower-body injury in the first period of Game 3 vs. the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday afternoon. The Jets ruled that Morrissey won’t return for the rest of Game 3.

Morrissey only skated just over a minute of ice time on two shifts before exiting the game. It’s unclear when the injury was sustained but Morrissey was seen favoring his leg before leaving the game. The Jets trail the Golden Knights 2-1 after the first period and the series is tied 1-1.

This is a huge blow for Winnipeg, which was able to steal home-ice advantage with a win in Game 1. Morrissey finished tied for second among defenseman in points with 76 this season. He’s a Norris Trophy contender and the most important player for the Jets on the blue line.

With Morrissey missing most of the first period, the Jets leaned on Neal Pionk and Dylan Samberg. Dylan DeMelo and Brenden Dillon picked up assists on the goal by Kyle Connor to make it 2-1. Kyle Capobianco or Logan Stanley will likely draw into the lineup if Morrissey is unable to play in Game 4 on Monday.

