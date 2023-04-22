Watch AnEsonGib stop Austin McBroom with third round TKO due to injury [VIDEO]

AnEsonGib finished off any semblance of a feud he might have had with Austin McBroom. The influencers faced off in the Kingpyn Boxing quarterfinals, and for a second straight time, AnEsonGib won by stoppage.

The referee stopped the fight at 2:15 in the third round when it was clear McBroom could not continue due to some kind of injury. He seemed to roll his ankle a bit, but given the level of these fighters, it’s unclear what to make of it. We’ll hear more from these fighters at some point.

UPDATE: The broadcast heard from McBroom’s corner that he suffered a broken ankle. He’ll likely get it x-rayed to confirm.