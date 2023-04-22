Jimmy Butler goes to locker room in Game 3 Saturday vs. Bucks with leg injury

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler went to the locker room late in the third quarter of Game 3 Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks with an apparent leg injury. Butler took a bad fall earlier in the quarter and attempted to play through the pain but was in some discomfort as he walked back to the locker room.

Jimmy Butler is heading back to the locker room pic.twitter.com/kQ99RXGy3R — Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) April 23, 2023

This could also be a back injury for Butler, who did stay on the floor for a bit after taking the fall but appeared to be fine in the minutes after. Unfortunately, the pain was just too much and the Heat had to get their star checked out further. This series has already been tough on the injury front, with Tyler Herro done due to a broken hand and Giannis Antetokounmpo missing Games 2 and 3 with a back injury.

If Butler cannot return to this game, look for Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo to take more shots in the offense. Max Strus is also a candidate for additional usage. The Heat have a good lead on the Bucks entering the final frame, so it’s unlikely Butler’s absence will have major implications on the game result.