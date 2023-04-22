Victor Oladipo helped off the floor by trainers in Game 3 vs. Bucks with knee injury

The injuries continue to hit in the first-round series between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, with Heat guard Victor Oladipo being the latest to succumb to it. Oladipo was helped off the floor after losing his footing on a drive to the basket. He went down and immediately grabbed his left knee, which is a big concern given his injury history. All the energy the Heat had built up on their way to a big Game 3 win was immediately sucked out of the building.

Oladipo had his first major injury in 2018-19 when he ruptured his quad, and every subsequent flare-up in his legs has probably stemmed from that issue. He played 19 games in 2019-20, 33 games in 2020-21 and just eight games last season as he continued to work back to 100%. Seeing this injury is devastating for basketball fans, especially those who have followed Oladipo’s career. Hopefully, he has avoided a serious setback.

With Oladipo potentially sidelined and Tyler Herro already out for the series with a broken hand, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent will have massive roles in the rest of this series. The Heat should be up 2-1 heading into Game 4, but you have to wonder if that edge came at too great a cost emotionally for Miami.