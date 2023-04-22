Dillon Brooks ejected from Game 3 vs. Lakers after committing Flagrant 2 foul on LeBron James [VIDEO]

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected from Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday after committing a Flagrant 2 foul on LeBron James. Brooks was overly aggressive attempting to poke the ball away from James as he dribbled up the court and caught in the King in a sensitive area.

Dillon Brooks was ejected after receiving a flagrant 2 for this hit to LeBron. pic.twitter.com/LL9CLRAryy — ESPN (@espn) April 23, 2023

This obviously didn’t hit the same level as Draymond Green stomping on Domantas Sabonis or Joel Embiid attempting to kick Nic Claxton, but Brooks clearly wasn’t going to get the basketball in that situation. While the Grizzlies forward didn’t seem to be winding up for a swing, the contact was deemed excessive and unnecessary by the officiating crew.

Brooks has been having a war for words with James and Lakers, calling the King “old” and daring him to score 40 on the Grizzlies forward. James did not respond in his media availability Friday but did have some brief words with Brooks before the game.

The Lakers have a big lead, James has been having a strong game and Brooks is back in the locker room. It’s safe to say James is getting the better of the Memphis forward so far this series. We’ll see what Brooks has to say about the foul and ejection after the contest.