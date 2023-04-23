How to watch NASCAR’s GEICO 500 via live stream

NASCAR will be in Lincoln, Alabama for its next race weekend. The Talladega Superspeedway will host the Cup Series’ GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 23. The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. This will be the 10th race of the season.

Kyle Larson has been on fire this month, winning both the Toyota Owners 400 and the NOCO 400. Ross Chastain is the reigning winner of the GEICO 500. He took the checkered flag last year in 3:21:52 for his first win at the Talladega spring race. Chastain heads into this race with 297 points and is in second place behind only Christopher Bell with 302.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 GEICO 500 live stream

Date: Sunday, April 23

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Starting lineup