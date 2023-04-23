 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s GEICO 500 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway on April 16, 2023 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR will be in Lincoln, Alabama for its next race weekend. The Talladega Superspeedway will host the Cup Series’ GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 23. The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. This will be the 10th race of the season.

Kyle Larson has been on fire this month, winning both the Toyota Owners 400 and the NOCO 400. Ross Chastain is the reigning winner of the GEICO 500. He took the checkered flag last year in 3:21:52 for his first win at the Talladega spring race. Chastain heads into this race with 297 points and is in second place behind only Christopher Bell with 302.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 GEICO 500 live stream

Date: Sunday, April 23
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: Fox
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Starting lineup

2023 GEICO 500 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Denny Hamlin 11
2 Aric Almirola 10
3 Ty Gibbs 54
4 Chase Briscoe 14
5 Ryan Blaney 12
6 Christopher Bell 20
7 Martin Truex Jr 19
8 Joey Logano 22
9 Kyle Larson 5
10 Chris Buescher 17
11 Kevin Harvick 4
12 Bubba Wallace 23
13 Tyler Reddick 45
14 Austin Dillon 3
15 Austin Cindric 2
16 Ryan Preece 41
17 Kyle Busch 8
18 William Byron 24
19 A.J. Allmendinger 16
20 Brad Keselowski 6
21 Michael McDowell 34
22 Daniel Suarez 99
23 Ross Chastain 1
24 Erik Jones 43
25 Harrison Burton 21
26 Justin Haley 31
27 Alex Bowman 48
28 Todd Gilliland 36
29 Chase Elliott 9
30 Noah Gragson 42
31 Austin Hill 62
32 Ty Dillon 77
33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
34 Corey Lajoie 7
35 Zane Smith 38
36 Riley Herbst 15
37 B.J. McLeod 78
38 J.J. Yeley 51

