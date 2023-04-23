 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 GEICO 500 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 GEICO 500 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Teddy Ricketson
William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Chevrolet, Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Sylvania Ford, Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 DEWALT Toyota, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Autotrader Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 25, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, April 23 with the 2023 GEICO 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. You can watch a live stream on Fox.com/live. The race is 188 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours and 20 minutes.

The first two stages of this race will both be 60 laps. The final stage is boosted up to 68 laps. The Superspeedway is an asphalt surface that is 2.66 miles in length. The reigning winner is Ross Chastain, who finished in 3:21:52. It took three laps of overtime racing for Brad Keselowski to win the 2021 iteration in 3:26:30. The 2020 race was postponed twice. The first was due to COVID-19, and the second was due to rain. Ryan Blaney was the eventual winner in 3:27:28 after three laps of overtime were also needed that year.

Joey Logano heads into the weekend with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +1000 and is followed by Blaney (+1100), Denny Hamlin (+1200), Chase Elliott (+1200), William Byron (+1400) and Chastain (+1400).

2023 GEICO 500 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Denny Hamlin 11
2 Aric Almirola 10
3 Ty Gibbs 54
4 Chase Briscoe 14
5 Ryan Blaney 12
6 Christopher Bell 20
7 Martin Truex Jr 19
8 Joey Logano 22
9 Kyle Larson 5
10 Chris Buescher 17
11 Kevin Harvick 4
12 Bubba Wallace 23
13 Tyler Reddick 45
14 Austin Dillon 3
15 Austin Cindric 2
16 Ryan Preece 41
17 Kyle Busch 8
18 William Byron 24
19 A.J. Allmendinger 16
20 Brad Keselowski 6
21 Michael McDowell 34
22 Daniel Suarez 99
23 Ross Chastain 1
24 Erik Jones 43
25 Harrison Burton 21
26 Justin Haley 31
27 Alex Bowman 48
28 Todd Gilliland 36
29 Chase Elliott 9
30 Noah Gragson 42
31 Austin Hill 62
32 Ty Dillon 77
33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
34 Corey Lajoie 7
35 Zane Smith 38
36 Riley Herbst 15
37 B.J. McLeod 78
38 J.J. Yeley 51

