What time is the 2023 GEICO 500 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, April 23 with the 2023 GEICO 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. You can watch a live stream on Fox.com/live. The race is 188 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours and 20 minutes.

The first two stages of this race will both be 60 laps. The final stage is boosted up to 68 laps. The Superspeedway is an asphalt surface that is 2.66 miles in length. The reigning winner is Ross Chastain, who finished in 3:21:52. It took three laps of overtime racing for Brad Keselowski to win the 2021 iteration in 3:26:30. The 2020 race was postponed twice. The first was due to COVID-19, and the second was due to rain. Ryan Blaney was the eventual winner in 3:27:28 after three laps of overtime were also needed that year.

Joey Logano heads into the weekend with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +1000 and is followed by Blaney (+1100), Denny Hamlin (+1200), Chase Elliott (+1200), William Byron (+1400) and Chastain (+1400).