How much will the winners of the 2023 Zurich Classic split?

The 2023 Zurich Classic tees off from TPC Louisiana this week for the PGA TOUR’s only team event. Eighty pairs of golfers will face off just outside of New Orleans in foursomes and four-ball for a share of an $8.6 million purse.

Last year’s winning pair, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, return to the field this year as a team just one week after both golfers finished in the top four at the RBC Heritage. They are the favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with their odds set at +400.

Because this is a team event, the winnings are distributed a little differently than they would be at a regular PGA TOUR event. The standard winnings for a first- and second-place finish at a tournament with a purse of this size are added up and then split in half evenly, and each first-place finisher takes half of that sum home. The second place golfers each take the average of a standard third- and fourth place winnings, and so on down the leaderboard.

FedExCup points are split up in a similar manner. Usually, the winner of an event like this would receive 500 FedExCup points, and the runner-up would receive 300. Instead, both members of the winning team get 400 points.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points awarded to the winners, and they are not given an exemption to the Masters. However, they do enjoy many of the rewards that other winners receive, including a two-year PGA TOUR exemption, invitations to the Sentry Tournament of Champions and other invitationals the following year, and entry into the PGA Championship.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Zurich Classic.