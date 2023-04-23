 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winners of the 2023 Zurich Classic split?

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Zurich Classic, taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana starting on Thursday.

By Grace McDermott
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The 2023 Zurich Classic tees off from TPC Louisiana this week for the PGA TOUR’s only team event. Eighty pairs of golfers will face off just outside of New Orleans in foursomes and four-ball for a share of an $8.6 million purse.

Last year’s winning pair, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, return to the field this year as a team just one week after both golfers finished in the top four at the RBC Heritage. They are the favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with their odds set at +400.

Because this is a team event, the winnings are distributed a little differently than they would be at a regular PGA TOUR event. The standard winnings for a first- and second-place finish at a tournament with a purse of this size are added up and then split in half evenly, and each first-place finisher takes half of that sum home. The second place golfers each take the average of a standard third- and fourth place winnings, and so on down the leaderboard.

FedExCup points are split up in a similar manner. Usually, the winner of an event like this would receive 500 FedExCup points, and the runner-up would receive 300. Instead, both members of the winning team get 400 points.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points awarded to the winners, and they are not given an exemption to the Masters. However, they do enjoy many of the rewards that other winners receive, including a two-year PGA TOUR exemption, invitations to the Sentry Tournament of Champions and other invitationals the following year, and entry into the PGA Championship.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Zurich Classic.

2023 Zurich Classic Prize Money

Place Team Per Player
Place Team Per Player
1st $2,485,400 $1,242,700
2nd $1,014,800 $507,400
3rd $664,350 $332,175
4th $559,000 $279,500
5th $485,900 $242,950
6th $417,100 $208,550
7th $348,300 $174,150
8th $350,300 $175,150
9th $270,900 $135,450
10th $236,500 $118,250
11th $202,100 $101,050
12th $172,430 $86,215
13th $144,652 $72,326
14th $129,860 $64,930
15th $119,540 $59,770
16th $109,220 $54,610
17th $99,330 $49,665
18th $90,730 $45,365
19th $82,560 $41,280
20th $75,680 $37,840
21st $68,800 $34,400
22nd $61,920 $30,960
23rd $55,040 $27,520
24th $48,504 $24,252
25th $44,032 $22,016
26th $41,796 $20,898
27th $40,248 $20,124
28th $39,388 $19,694
29th $38,700 $19,350
30th $38,012 $19,006
31st $37,324 $18,662
32nd $36,636 $18,318
33rd $35,948 $17,974

