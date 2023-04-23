Juventus vs. Napoli: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

Juventus will play host to Napoli on Sunday as Serie A heads into Matchday 31 this weekend. Juve is coming off a 1-0 loss to Sassuolo while Napoli’s last Serie A match ended in a scoreless draw against Hellas Verona. Fresh off a Champions League exit after losing 2-1 on aggregate to AC Milan, Napoli will refocus on protecting their lead at the top of the table as they are 14 points clear of second-place Lazio.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Juventus v. Napoli

Date: Sunday, April 23

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Juventus: +185

Draw: +195

Napoli: +160

Moneyline pick: Napoli +160

Juventus have hit a rough patch in Serie A play, losing their last two matches to Lazio and Sassuolo. They just came into some good news for their season, though, as Italy’s Sports Guarantee Board partially accepted Juve’s appeal and overturned the decision from earlier this year to deduct 15 points from their total. The club wasn’t fully cleared of wrongdoing as they’ll go through another trial to address the original issues, but this decision goes a long way in salvaging their season.

Now with those 15 points back, Juventus jump from seventh to third place in Serie A and currently hold a Champions League berth for next season. They still sit 16 points behind Napoli, but they’re two points behind Lazio and three points clear of fourth-place Roma.

Napoli narrowly missed out on advancing past AC Milan in Champions League as Victor Osimhen found a second leg equalizer in the 90th minute on Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough as Milan took the first leg with a 1-0 win and will advance to the semifinal round on aggregate goals. Osimhen has been phenomenal for Napoli, logging 21 goals and four assists through 24 Serie A matches this season.

If they hang on to their sizable lead at the top of the table, Napoli will secure their third overall Serie A title, and their first since the 1989-90 season.

Despite a potential Champions League hangover, I’d expect the league leaders to bounce back and grab a win at Allianz Stadium. Take Napoli to walk away with all three points.