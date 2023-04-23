Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Diamondbacks on Sunday, April 23

The San Diego Padres (11-12) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (12-10) on Sunday, April 23. First pitch from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. Yu Darvish (0-2, 3.44 ERA) will take the mound for San Diego, while Arizona counters with Drey Jameson (2-0, 2.25 ERA).

The Padres are the -145 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Diamondbacks are +125 underdogs, while the run total is set at nine. After this series wraps, San Diego will be off on Monday before continuing their road trip with a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs starting Tuesday. Arizona will welcome the Kansas City Royals to town for a three-game set beginning Monday.

Padres-Diamondbacks picks: Sunday, April 23

Injury report

Padres

Out: OF Adam Engel (hamstring), RF David Dahl (quad), RP Drew Pomeranz (neck/elbow), C Luis Campusano (thumb)

Diamondbacks

Day to day: 1B Christian Walker (forearm), C Jose Herrera (head)

Out: C Carson Kelly (forearm), SP Zach Davies (oblique), RF Kyle Lewis (illness)

Starting pitchers

Yu Darvish vs. Drey Jameson

Darvish will be making his fourth start of the season. He got no run support in his last outing and ended up taking the loss in a 1-0 game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Darvish pitched seven innings and allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out 12.

This will be Jameson’s sixth appearance of the season and his third start. The reliever typically signals a Johnny-whole-staff approach from Arizona, as they used seven pitchers his last time out. Jameson pitched 3.2 innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

This is the fourth and final game of this divisional series. San Diego won game one 7-5, then lost 9-0, before getting back into the win column in the third game, 5-3. Darvish made his first start of the year against Arizona and allowed only one run on three hits. I think he has another solid game, and we see the under hit.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

San Diego has been streaky to start the year. They have already won this series but could use a momentum-setting win to end it. Darvish should be able to lock down the D-backs, provided that he gets some run support this time out. The Padres should take the series finale on Sunday.

Pick: Padres