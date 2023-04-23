Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Giants on Sunday, April 23

The New York Mets (14-8) will take on the San Francisco Giants (7-13) on Sunday, April 23 for this week’s iteration of Sunday Night Baseball. First pitch from Oracle Park in San Francisco, California is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Tylor Megill will get the start for New York, while San Francisco sends Ross Stripling to the mound.

The Mets are the narrow -115 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants are -105 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine. New York will be off on Monday and return home on Tuesday to welcome the Washington Nationals to town for a three-game set. San Fran’s homestand continues as they take on the St. Louis Cardinals in a four-game series starting on Monday.

Mets-Giants picks: Sunday, April 23

Injury report

Mets

Out: SP Max Scherzer (suspension), SP Justin Verlander (shoulder), SP Carlos Carrasco (elbow), C Omar Narvaez (calf), CF Tim Locastro (back)

Giants

Out: RF Mitch Haniger (oblique), CF Bryce Johnson (concussion), RF Austin Slater (hamstring), SP Alex Wood (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Tylor Megill vs. Ross Stripling

Megill will be starting his fourth game of the season. He had been solid to start the year but took his first loss his last time out. Megill pitched five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers and gave up three earned runs on seven hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

The veteran Stripling will be starting his second game of the year. He has been spending time coming out of the bullpen after taking the loss in his first start in early April. Most recently, Stripling came on in relief against the Miami Marlins. He pitched 2.1 innings and only allowed two hits while striking out three, but he didn’t factor into the eventual decision.

Over/Under pick

This is the fourth and final game of this series. The Mets picked up the 9-4 win in game one, followed by a 7-0 victory in game two. The Giants saved face with a 7-4 win in game three. Stripling has been known to allow earned runs, but Megill has been more efficient. With how the series has gone with the number of runs scored in each game, I am leaning the over.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Whether Stripling has come out of the ‘pen or gotten the starting nod, the Giants have yet to win a game where he has made an appearance. His last appearance was the only one of the season in which he didn’t allow at least two earned runs. I think Megill has another solid outing and gets the win for New York.

Pick: Mets