Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, April 23

We have a loaded baseball schedule for Sunday, April 23. It begins with the Colorado Rockies taking on the Philadelphia Phillies at 12:05 p.m. ET on Peacock. It wraps up with the New York Mets facing the San Francisco Giants for this week’s edition of Sunday Night Baseball. The main DraftKings DFS slate consists of 10 games starting at 1:35 p.m. ET. With so many options to choose from, here are our favorite team stacks for Sunday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, April 23

Bo Bichette ($5,700)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,600)

George Springer ($5,200)

Matt Chapman ($5,000)

New York will be starting Clarke Schmidt, who has gotten knocked around to begin the year. He enters with an 0-1 record and an 8.79 ERA. This quartet for the Blue Jays only went 3-for-15 on Saturday, but Bichette, Guerrero and Chapman are all still hitting at least .344 on the year and have daily upside.

The Blue Jays are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Yankees are the narrow +115 underdogs, with the run total set at eight.

Willy Adames ($5,200)

Christian Yelich ($4,800)

Rowdy Tellez ($4,200)

William Contreras ($4,100)

Tellez may not tally multiple hits, but he has a three-game hitting streak and home runs in back-to-back games. After a slow start to the season, Yelich is starting to come around. He and Adames combined to go 5-for-8 on Saturday with an RBI and two runs. Contreras is hitting .311 on the season. Boston is starting Brayan Bello, who enters with an 0-1 record and a 16.88 ERA.

The Brewers are the -170 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Red Sox are the +145 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Marcus Semien ($5,800)

Adolis Garcia ($5,300)

Nathaniel Lowe ($4,700)

Josh Jung ($4,000)

Garcia is coming off a career day, going 5-5 at the plate with three home runs and eight RBI. Semien, Lowe and Jung combined to finish 6-for-13 with five RBI and six runs. They will take on southpaw Kyle Muller who heads into this game with an 0-1 record and a 7.23 ERA.

The Rangers are the heavy favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with -350 moneyline odds. The Athletics are +290 underdogs, with the run total set at seven.