Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, April 23

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Sunday, April 23rd.

By Chris Landers
Jacob deGrom of the Texas Rangers pitches during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium on April 17, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Sunday means one thing: Aces across a full MLB slate. Jacob deGrom and Corbin Burnes both seem good to go after injury scares earlier in the week, making this a star-studded day for pitching. But who should you start for your fantasy team? What names are out there to stream off the waiver wire? As always, our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to help guide you to glory.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, April 23rd

Pitchers to stream

Eduardo Rodriguez, Detroit Tigers — Rodriguez has dealt in his past two outings, with six innings of one-run ball at the Toronto Blue Jays and then a dominant eight innings against the Cleveland Guardians. The lefty’s fastball velocity is back up into the mid-90s, and he’s a good bet to navigate six innings against the Baltimore Orioles in pitcher-friendly Camden Yards.

Tylor Megill, New York Mets — The San Francisco Giants are flailing on offense right now, especially against righties as Michael Conforto and Joc Pederson battle injuries. Megill isn’t an electric arm, but his slider should do enough to get him through five innings and pick up a win with that Mets lineup backing him.

Logan Allen, Cleveland Guardians — No, this is not that Logan Allen who pitchers for the Guardians — this is somehow a different Logan Allen, just called up to make his MLB debut against the Miami Marlins. This Allen makes use of a mid-90s heater that he spots well in addition to a slider than he keeps at the bottom of the zone well. Against a Marlins offense that’s struggled all year, he could cruise to a win in his first career start.

And now, without further ado, here are your starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, April 23.

Starting pitcher rankings 4/23

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Jacob deGrom vs. Athletics
2 Zack Wheeler vs. Rockies
3 Clayton Kershaw @ Cubs
4 Kevin Gausman @ Yankees
5 Corbin Burnes vs. Red Sox
6 Hunter Greene @ Pirates
7 Jesus Luzardo @ Guadians
8 Yu Darvish @ Diamondbacks
9 Cristian Javier @ Braves
10 Max Fried vs. Astros
11 Sonny Gray vs. Nationals
12 Reid Detmers vs. Royals
13 Grayson Rodriguez vs. Tigers
Strong plays
14 Marcus Stroman vs. Dodgers
15 Eduardo Rodriguez @ Orioles
16 Tylor Megill @ Giants
Questionable
17 Lucas Giolito @ Rays
18 Logan Allen vs. Marlins
19 Zach Eflin vs. White Sox
20 Vince Velasquez vs. Reds
21 Jack Flaherty @ Mariners
22 Drey Jameson vs. Padres
23 Brayan Bello @ Brewers
24 Jordan Lyles @ Angels
Don't do it
25 Ross Stripling @ Giants
26 Kyle Muller @ Rangers
27 Chris Flexen vs. Cardinals
28 Clarke Schmidt vs. Blue Jays
29 Jose Urena @ Phillies
30 Patrick Corbin @ Twins

