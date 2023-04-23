Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, April 23

Sunday means one thing: Aces across a full MLB slate. Jacob deGrom and Corbin Burnes both seem good to go after injury scares earlier in the week, making this a star-studded day for pitching. But who should you start for your fantasy team? What names are out there to stream off the waiver wire? As always, our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to help guide you to glory.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, April 23rd

Pitchers to stream

Eduardo Rodriguez, Detroit Tigers — Rodriguez has dealt in his past two outings, with six innings of one-run ball at the Toronto Blue Jays and then a dominant eight innings against the Cleveland Guardians. The lefty’s fastball velocity is back up into the mid-90s, and he’s a good bet to navigate six innings against the Baltimore Orioles in pitcher-friendly Camden Yards.

Tylor Megill, New York Mets — The San Francisco Giants are flailing on offense right now, especially against righties as Michael Conforto and Joc Pederson battle injuries. Megill isn’t an electric arm, but his slider should do enough to get him through five innings and pick up a win with that Mets lineup backing him.

Logan Allen, Cleveland Guardians — No, this is not that Logan Allen who pitchers for the Guardians — this is somehow a different Logan Allen, just called up to make his MLB debut against the Miami Marlins. This Allen makes use of a mid-90s heater that he spots well in addition to a slider than he keeps at the bottom of the zone well. Against a Marlins offense that’s struggled all year, he could cruise to a win in his first career start.

And now, without further ado, here are your starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, April 23.