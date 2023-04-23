 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB lineups for Sunday, April 23: Kris Bryant out for Rockies due to injury

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Sunday, April 23rd.

Kris Bryant of the Colorado Rockies bats against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 22, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Sunday means a full slate of matinee baseball around MLB. So rise and shine, fantasy baseball managers, and make sure you don’t miss out on any key sit/start decisions. Here’s today’s MLB lineup report.

MLB starting lineups: Sunday, April 23rd

Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 12:05 p.m. ET

No Kris Bryant after the slugger left Saturday’s game with a hip strain. Mike Moustakas fills in as the DH while Harold Castro gets a start at second base. No Elehuris Montero, while Ezequiel Tovar will play short.

Alec Bohm will serve as the DH today as Edmundo Sosa plays third and Kody Clemens gets a start at first base.

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles, 1:35 p.m. ET

Akil Baddoo will lead off for Detroit, while Zach McKinstry mans third and Kerry Carpenter serves as the DH.

Jorge Mateo will try to give it a go again as he returns from a hip injury. Ryan McKenna will start in right while James McCann serves as the DH.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m. ET

TBA

Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves, 1:35 p.m. ET

TBA

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees, 1:35 p.m. ET

Alejandro Kirk will serve as the DH for Toronto as Danny Jansen catches and Kevin Kiermaier gets a start in center field.

Anthony Volpe leads off again while DJ LeMahieu returns to the lineup and will play first base. Oswald Peraza starts at third and Isiah Kiner-Falefa is back in center.

Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Miami Marlins vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Washington Nationals vs. Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m. ET

The top four remain the same for Boston, while Enrique Hernandez starts at second and Jarren Duran is back in center.

Brewers TBA

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET

TBA

Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers, 2:35 p.m. ET

TBA

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels, 4:07 p.m. ET

TBA

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m. ET

TBA

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Seattle Mariners, 4:10 p.m. ET

TBA

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

