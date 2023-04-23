MLB lineups for Sunday, April 23: Kris Bryant out for Rockies due to injury

Sunday means a full slate of matinee baseball around MLB. So rise and shine, fantasy baseball managers, and make sure you don’t miss out on any key sit/start decisions. Here’s today’s MLB lineup report.

MLB starting lineups: Sunday, April 23rd

No Kris Bryant after the slugger left Saturday’s game with a hip strain. Mike Moustakas fills in as the DH while Harold Castro gets a start at second base. No Elehuris Montero, while Ezequiel Tovar will play short.

4/23 Colorado Rockies Lineup:



1 RF Charlie Blackmon

2 LF Jurickson Profar

3 3B Ryan McMahon

4 1B C.J. Cron

5 DH Mike Moustakas

6 CF Yonathan Daza

7 2B Harold Castro

8 SS Ezequiel Tovar

9 C Brian Serven



SP:Jose Urena #Rockies #MLB — Grand Slam Picks (@GSMLBPicks) April 23, 2023

Alec Bohm will serve as the DH today as Edmundo Sosa plays third and Kody Clemens gets a start at first base.

#Phillies lineup in Series Finale vs Rockies at Citizens Bank Park on Peacock



Stott 4

Turner 6

Schwarber 7

Castellanos 9

Marsh 8

Realmuto 2

Bohm DH

Clemens 3

Sosa 5



Wheeler RHP#COLvsPHI #RingTheBell — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) April 23, 2023

Akil Baddoo will lead off for Detroit, while Zach McKinstry mans third and Kerry Carpenter serves as the DH.

Jorge Mateo will try to give it a go again as he returns from a hip injury. Ryan McKenna will start in right while James McCann serves as the DH.

Jorge Mateo’s right hip will give it another go as this Orioles lineup will go for a sweep of the Tigers behind Grayson Rodriguez. pic.twitter.com/3qHNayCD4f — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) April 23, 2023

Alejandro Kirk will serve as the DH for Toronto as Danny Jansen catches and Kevin Kiermaier gets a start in center field.

Anthony Volpe leads off again while DJ LeMahieu returns to the lineup and will play first base. Oswald Peraza starts at third and Isiah Kiner-Falefa is back in center.

Miami Marlins vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:40 p.m. ET

The top four remain the same for Boston, while Enrique Hernandez starts at second and Jarren Duran is back in center.

Today’s lineup for Red Sox @ Brewers:



1. Verdugo RF

2. Devers 3B

3. Turner DH

4. Yoshida LF

5. K. Hernández 2B

6. Casas 1B

7. Duran CF

8. Wong C

9. Chang SS



Brayan Bello makes his second start of the season. 2:10 first pitch. pic.twitter.com/hbleSkbVwb — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) April 23, 2023

