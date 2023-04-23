MLB lineups for Sunday, April 23: Kris Bryant out for Rockies due to injury

Sunday means a full slate of matinee baseball around MLB. So rise and shine, fantasy baseball managers, and make sure you don’t miss out on any key sit/start decisions. Here’s today’s MLB lineup report.
MLB starting lineups: Sunday, April 23rd
Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 12:05 p.m. ET
No Kris Bryant after the slugger left Saturday’s game with a hip strain. Mike Moustakas fills in as the DH while Harold Castro gets a start at second base. No Elehuris Montero, while Ezequiel Tovar will play short.
1 RF Charlie Blackmon
2 LF Jurickson Profar
3 3B Ryan McMahon
4 1B C.J. Cron
5 DH Mike Moustakas
6 CF Yonathan Daza
7 2B Harold Castro
8 SS Ezequiel Tovar
9 C Brian Serven
SP:Jose Urena #Rockies #MLB
Alec Bohm will serve as the DH today as Edmundo Sosa plays third and Kody Clemens gets a start at first base.
Stott 4
Turner 6
Schwarber 7
Castellanos 9
Marsh 8
Realmuto 2
Bohm DH
Clemens 3
Sosa 5
Wheeler RHP#COLvsPHI #RingTheBell
Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles, 1:35 p.m. ET
Akil Baddoo will lead off for Detroit, while Zach McKinstry mans third and Kerry Carpenter serves as the DH.
Jorge Mateo will try to give it a go again as he returns from a hip injury. Ryan McKenna will start in right while James McCann serves as the DH.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m. ET
Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves, 1:35 p.m. ET
Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees, 1:35 p.m. ET
Alejandro Kirk will serve as the DH for Toronto as Danny Jansen catches and Kevin Kiermaier gets a start in center field.
Anthony Volpe leads off again while DJ LeMahieu returns to the lineup and will play first base. Oswald Peraza starts at third and Isiah Kiner-Falefa is back in center.
Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1:40 p.m. ET
Miami Marlins vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:40 p.m. ET
Washington Nationals vs. Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m. ET
Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m. ET
The top four remain the same for Boston, while Enrique Hernandez starts at second and Jarren Duran is back in center.
1. Verdugo RF
2. Devers 3B
3. Turner DH
4. Yoshida LF
5. K. Hernández 2B
6. Casas 1B
7. Duran CF
8. Wong C
9. Chang SS
Brayan Bello makes his second start of the season. 2:10 first pitch. pic.twitter.com/hbleSkbVwb
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET
Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers, 2:35 p.m. ET
Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels, 4:07 p.m. ET
San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m. ET
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Seattle Mariners, 4:10 p.m. ET
New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants, 7:10 p.m. ET
