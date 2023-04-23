How to watch Hurricanes vs. Islanders in Game 4 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TNT will host Sunday’s Game 4 matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 1 p.m. ET at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY. Carolina enters this game holding a 2-1 lead in the series.

New York was able to get on the board in this series by thrashing Carolina for 5-1 victory in Game 3 on Friday. Tied at 1-1 in the third, the Islanders scored four goals in a span of 2:18, the fastest four goals in Stanley Cup playoff history. Carolina is trying to regroup after being on the wrong end of that late onslaught. Jesper Fast scored the Hurricanes’ lone goal on Friday with an assist from Jordan Staal.

The Islanders are a -125 favorite to win the game at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Hurricanes remain a sizable -320 to win the series.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes vs. Islanders live stream

Date: Sunday, April 23

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App