How to watch Bruins vs. Panthers in Game 4 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TNT will host Sunday’s Game 4 matchup between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL. Boston enters this game holding a 2-1 lead in the series.

Boston was able to regain control of this series with a 4-2 road victory in Game 3 on Friday. Up 2-0 in the third, the Bruins were able to short the door with a goals by David Pastrnak and Nick Foligno in the final period. Florida was able to get a few scores late to avoid the home shutout, the first by Gustav Forsling and the second one by Sam Reinhart.

The Bruins are a -150 road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re an overwhelming -650 to win the series.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Bruins vs. Panthers live stream

Date: Sunday, April 23

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App