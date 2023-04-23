How to watch Stars vs. Wild in Game 4 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TBS will host Sunday’s Game 4 matchup between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 6:30 p.m. ET at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The Wild for some reason went to goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in Game 2 and things did not go well. Minnesota lost 7-3 and the Stars were able to tie the series 1-1. In Game 3, the Wild went back to Filip Gustavsson and magically everything went great. He made 23 saves in a 5-1 win and Minnesota scored five times at even strength. The Stars were just awful in the game and could get anything by Gustavsson. You would think Minnesota will go back to Gustavsson in Game 4 on Sunday with a shot to take a 3-1 series lead.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Stars vs. Wild live stream

Date: Sunday, April 23

Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV